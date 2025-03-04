Mild & bright Tuesday, tracking a wintery & wet Wednesday storm

Tuesday is the calm before the storm. Expect a cold morning with temperatures rising rather slowly into the 60s. Winds will be strong at times but not up to advisory levels throughout the day. A few low clouds and fog will develop in the morning, followed by some middle to high level clouds by lunch. We will likely see the sun for most of the day before overcast skies return overnight as our next storm approaches.

A cold and wintery low pressure system off the west coast will push in to the coverage zone Wednesday. This will cool temperatures off 5-10 degrees and winds pick up. Wind advisories are likely for most of the area, so move patio furniture and trash cans inside. Rain begins very early, so expect a soggy commute to and from work. This is a cold and potent system, meaning that it will drop more rain than last weekend, although rainfall amounts will not be impressive. Expect half an inch to an inch with higher terrain receiving 1-3 inches. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Ynez Mountains and Santa Barbara interior Mountains. If traveling in high passes, expect some rain and snow mixture along with hazardous driving conditions at times. Winds will, be strongest in the mountains, some trees could be downed.

On and off rain will last through Thursday evening. There will be some brief downpours and thunderstorm development but impacts expected will be rather minimal to moderate. Winds will still be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and roads may pond on the side. The stronger band of showers and activity starts Thursday afternoon and will begin to break down by the evening. We dry out just in time for the weekend before our next storm begins Monday.