More rain chances ahead, Monday March 3rd forecast

A very fast moving an moisture starved cold front is pushing through the region. The biggest impacts have been with wind and chilly temperatures. But we have seen some showers and even some hail in and around Santa Barbara. Despite the downpours and unusual occurrence of hail, rain totals have been very light. Look for the chance for more pop up and quickly passing showers through the evening and in to early Monday. Widespread Wind Advisories will stay in place through early Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the mountains of Ventura County through early Monday. Snow could fall as low as 3000 feet and 2-4 inches along with gusty winds are expected. Lastly, along our coast and especially west and northwest facing beaches, a High Surf Advisory will stay in effect through Monday.

Looking ahead, cool and windy conditions will stay in play as we head in to the new work week. Several storm systems appear to be lining up and headed in a more southerly trajectory which means we may have more than a few chances for rain and mountain snow. The next chance comes in to play by Wednesday and this one may have a bit more moisture to tap in to which means heavier rain could occur. At this time, forecast models are projecting up to about a quarter of an inch for areas south of Point Conception and possibly up to an inch for areas to the north. We expect to see dry conditions by late in the work week and start of next weekend. But, our long range forecast models see the storm door staying open with more chances beyond next weekend. Of course, details are a bit hard to bet on at this point, but we will keep a close eye on things and update you as we move through next week.