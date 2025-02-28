Showers this weekend, more rain next week

Multiple storm systems are bringing rain chances to the region this weekend through next week.

Friday's storm system is moving south, away from the area, lowering local rain impacts for the first storm, though overnight drizzle is possible across the region, under 1/10th of an inch.

The next system is expected Sunday morning, bringing under half an inch of rain with gusty winds. Cooler temperatures arrive during that storm with snow levels around 3500 ft, up to 3" of snow possible in our local mountains. Rain showers likely Sunday overnight through early Monday.

Monday afternoon and Tuesday is looking mostly dry before another storm arrives Wednesday into Thursday, 1/2 inch all the up way to1.5 inches of rain is possible with system #3.

Drying and more warm weather expected by next weekend.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday, 8-12ft waves at North SB County & SLO coasts and 5-8ft in Ventura County.