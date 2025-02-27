Temperatures soar Thursday, big changes Friday

Temperatures remain warm and above seasonal average on Thursday, because of offshore winds and high pressure that remains over the region. The northeasterly, Santa Ana winds in Ventura County will be at advisory levels until lunchtime today. As a result of the combination of high pressure and Santa Anas in Ventura County, temperatures will mostly be in the 80s in that area. Elsewhere, temperatures will mostly be in the 70s along the coast and 80s for inland areas.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 12pm Thursday for Ventura County Beaches and Valleys. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts between 45-50 mph expected. It will be breezy at times in Santa Barbara as well, but the winds will remain below advisory levels for the South Coast.

The warm temperatures will persist Thursday, but a quick and dramatic cooldown is on deck Friday. A series of low pressure systems will move over California starting late Thursday and early Friday, bringing significantly cooler temperatures to the region.

The first system does not have much moisture associated with it, so rain chances are low. A light drizzle is possible Friday, along with light, scattered rain chances throughout the weekend and into Monday, but a more potent rain storm is expected to hit the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.