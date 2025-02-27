Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Light rain Friday night, cool temperatures

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:50 pm
Published 3:21 pm

Winds shifting back to onshore Thursday evening will bring coastal temperatures down quickly.

Friday will be cooler across the region as a cold low pressure system enters the region from the west, traveling south and to the east.

Brief rain is expected Friday night with the first light system.

We are looking mostly dry but cool and cloudy Saturday.

Higher rain chances Sunday, under a quarter inch expected, with strong northwest winds, that's our second storm.

A third storm, stronger, is expected around Wednesday, rainfall likely to be under 1 inch with high confidence in the arrival of that storm.

High surf advisories go in effect 3am Friday until 9am Saturday in SLO County and North SB County with 8-15 ft waves possible, 5-8 ft waves in Ventura County.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content