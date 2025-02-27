Light rain Friday night, cool temperatures

Winds shifting back to onshore Thursday evening will bring coastal temperatures down quickly.

Friday will be cooler across the region as a cold low pressure system enters the region from the west, traveling south and to the east.

Brief rain is expected Friday night with the first light system.

We are looking mostly dry but cool and cloudy Saturday.

Higher rain chances Sunday, under a quarter inch expected, with strong northwest winds, that's our second storm.

A third storm, stronger, is expected around Wednesday, rainfall likely to be under 1 inch with high confidence in the arrival of that storm.

High surf advisories go in effect 3am Friday until 9am Saturday in SLO County and North SB County with 8-15 ft waves possible, 5-8 ft waves in Ventura County.