Mini heatwave Wednesday, rain chances into the weekend

The mini heatwave starts Wednesday! High pressure builds in the great plains and cause a warming trend for the entire southwest quadrant of the United States. Highs soar above average and it will feel like summer as you're heading out! Near the coastline, temperatures warm into the 70s while interior areas break into the 80s. Make sure to hydrate when heading out and avoid entering the water in west facing beaches. Ventura County and areas north of Gaviota are still underneath a High Surf Advisory through the evening. Winds stay light and skies remain sunny. Overnight lows cool into the 50s.

One last day of heat occurs Thursday. Highs cool slightly from the day prior but hold well above average, expect 60s and 70s for the entire area. Clouds will increase by the evening as low pressure approaches the area. Winds will pick up and some advisories may be issued into the weekend as low pressure sticks around. Head out and enjoy the mild weather before rain appears this weekend.

Low pressure holds steady over the west coast into Friday and the weekend. As a result, temperatures plummet and skies turn cloudy. Expect sweater weather as temperatrues struggle to make it back into the 60s by Sunday. Starting Friday, we have a 10% chance of showers, although its most likely that rain will not occur until Sunday into Monday when chances increase to 50%. Even with scattered showers developing, rain amounts will be minimal and close to a tenth of an inch or less. Expect more of a cool and misty start to March.