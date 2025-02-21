Breezy at times, warm and pleasant Friday ahead

The pleasant, Spring-like temperatures will persist Friday and into the weekend. High pressure remains over California, causing the warmer than average temperatures. Highs on Friday along the coast will primarily be in the mid-to-low 70s, with some interior areas warming to the low 80s.

Temperatures remain warm throughout the weekend, with heat peaking on Sunday. Numbers will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time in February.

Northeast winds will are at Advisory levels in portions of Ventura County. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2pm Friday for Ventura County's Beaches and Inland Coast. Wind speeds will be between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

The strong offshore push will keep skies clear on the Central Coast, with plenty of sunshine on tap Friday. Even though it is unusually warm and winds are at advisory levels in Ventura County, fire danger is lower because of the recent rainfall.