Above average temperatures Thursday, high temperatures soar this weekend

Happy Thursday! Low level clouds and dense fog will creep back in and impact portions of the Central Coast Thursday morning. The Dense Fog Advisory calls for visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less. Low beams are imperative until 9am, when the fog begins to clear up. Strong winds will help the clouds clear relatively fast, a Wind Advisory is still in effect for interior San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains through noon. By midday, it will be another sunny and warm day. Expect temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Mostly sunny skies prevail, with a few wispy clouds.

The more noticeable warming trend begins Friday. A ridge of high pressure along with offshore winds will hep temperatures rise an additional 2-5 degrees. Most of the area will by 5-15 degrees above average. We may see a few areas of fog in the early portion of the morning, clearing by early lunch. Head out to the beach after lunch, temperatures in Santa Barbara reach into the mid 70s. Some interior areas will easily reach mid 70s as well.

Warming further Saturday. Two of the warmest days of the forecast period appear to be Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be bright, so have sunscreen but head out and enjoy. Temperatures will hold steady and above average into next week. The next weather pattern shift does not appear until much later, more details to come.