President’s Day looking nice, forecast for Feb 17th

A picture perfect Winter day with high clouds, light winds and mild temperatures. Patchy fog is expected overnight and in to Monday which could be dense in some areas. Currently there are no watches or advisories posted in our region. The only exception is for more high surf developing early Monday. Look for temperatures overnight to dip in to the 40's for most areas and again, patchy dense fog is possible.

Looking ahead, a very quiet pattern is setting up as high pressure builds across our area. A better marine layer could develop by early Monday with more dense fog possible. This could lead to reduced driving visibilities for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures will hover at or even go above normal levels all week long. A quick moving storm system will likely pass over the top of us by mid week. We don't see any significant threat for rain at this time with the only effect being the possibility for stronger offshore winds developing. Beyond that and in to next weekend, things look nice and dry.