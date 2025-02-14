A few scattered showers Valentine’s Day morning, drying out by dinner!

The storm has finally moved out of the area, but expect some light fast moving showers for the first half of Valentine's Day morning. We start to dry out and the sun makes an appearance by lunch! Head out and enjoy the mild conditions, we have a stagnant weather pattern ahead. If traveling late, expect fog formation along the coastline into early Saturday morning. Highs rise into the 60s, avoid the beaches as dangerous rip currents last through the weekend.

Other than some damp and foggy conditions in the morning, Saturday will be very pleasant. Skies clear out by midday, winds stay light and temperatures rise into the 60s. High Surf will be a problem for boaters and surfer as waves could reach 18FT, a High Surf Advisory lasts for the entire coast until noon. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and more fog develops.

Expect a copy and paste day Sunday. High pressure keeps the entire state of California warmer and dry. Expect temperatures to rise by a degree each day heading into next week. A very stagnant pattern of foggy mornings and sunny evenings can be expected through the extended.