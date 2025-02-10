Cool Tuesday, rain Wednesday

Cooler than normal temperatures for us Tuesday with some breezy northwest winds.

Rain returns to the region Wednesday.

A strong storm system is coming to our area Wednesday through Friday.

Strongest rain is expected Thursday.

1.5-3 inches near the coast, 3-6 inches in the hills and mountains during this storm.

On Thursday rainfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour which could trigger debris flow.

5-10% chance of thunderstorms.

Heavy snow is also expected in areas 6000-8000 feet.

Strong winds will aid in the likelihood of downed trees and power outages.

Flash flood watches are in effect Thursday for Ventura County burns scars and the Lake Fire burn scar.

Roadway & parking lot flooding very likely.