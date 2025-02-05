Steady rain holds through Wednesday morning, drying out until the next storm begins Thursday

The rain moved in later than forecasted Tuesday, but the setup is plying out perfectly. We had some of the strongest and most intense rain late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are quickly rising as light to moderate stratiform rain continues through the first half of the day. By lunch, the system moves out of the area and winds transition to the northwest. Winds throughout the last two days are averaging 15-30mph sustained with gusts near 50mph. Wind Advisories and A High Wind Warning remain in effect for areas north of Gaviota along with the new addition of Santa Barbara. These hold through midday before dropping off. As the flow turns back to Northwest, we will see our rain chances diminish to 30% or less until the next system arrives Thursday. This is because the available moisture will be cut off so some light showers are possible but large amounts of rainfall are unlikely. Temperatures hold into the 50s and 60s, grab a sweater as you head out the door.

The next round of showers arrive late Thursday, around dinner time or so. This will be the next tail end of the atmospheric river, producing slightly less rain. We will add another quarter to half an inch of precipitation and the storm will play out in a similar fashion to Tuesday/Wednesday. Rain arrives first in San Luis Obispo, with most rain falling in northern communities. Light to moderate steady rain arrives in Santa Barbara later and holds through Friday morning before dying out. Winds will be just as strong so expect another round of blustery conditions and slick roads.

We dry out nicely by Friday midday