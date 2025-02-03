Dense Fog Advisory Monday, tracking multiple pulses of rain

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire coastline through 10am Monday. This means low lying clouds an fog will cause visibility problems. Low clouds will hold until midday, then partial clearing is expected. We are tracking our next series of showers which are set to arrive Tuesday through the end of the week. Rain chances hold at 10% Monday, which will mainly be misting and drizzle from fog and marine clouds. Overnight chances jump to 30% so we may see some early light rain!

The strong storm in Northern California will track south bringing rain chances up to 90% by Tuesday morning. San Luis Obispo will see the first set of showers around your early morning commute time. By lunch the large widespread band of showers will make it to Santa Maria and Point Conception. Within the next few hours the entire Central Coast will experience rain. This system is pretty typical, ity will be a widespread plume of rain and moisture and rainfall rates looking to be light to moderate. We may see some heavier rainfall embedded but thunderstorm chances are minimal. Winds will pick up with this system and will be close to advisory levels, keep an eye on your surroundings as winds and slick roads will be hazardous. Some slow and minor pooling and ponding may occur in easily flooded areas.

This will be a multiple day system as rain holds steady Wednesday. Rain total for the two day system look to be close to an inch possibly an inch and a half in northern communities close to the coastline such as Cambria and Morro Bay. The storms begin to lose steam the further south they track. We will likely see close to half an inch in Santa Barbara and slightly less through Ventura. While these rainfall amounts are needed, we have another storm brewing into Thursday and Friday. This will add another quarter of an inch or so to most totals! More details to come.