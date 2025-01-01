Great temperatures on Thursday, head to the beach and enjoy

It's a beautiful start to the new year for the Central Coast especially as we head into Thursday. A ridge of high pressure warms conditions as it begins to move East. A moderate offshore flow will keep things dry as well. A wind advisory is in place beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday evening until 10 a.m. Thursday morning for the Santa Lucia Mountains. Areas in Morro Bay down to San Luis Obispo can expect gusty conditions. Wind speeds will be 20-30mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday will be very pleasant and in the high 60s to mid 70s through out the Central Coast. Areas of dense fog is expected for north of Point Conception late Wednesday into early Thursday. No dense fog advisory is issued, however it is something to be aware for those traveling the next day or two.

Friday a weak trough will drop down to the Central Coast, resulting in cooler temperatures with a small chance of showers for areas north of Point Conception. Weak onshore flow will also return, so temperatures will drop about 5-10 degrees. Currently chances are 20%-40% which may decrease a we head toward Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will persist even with no rain. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Saturday and by Sunday a temperatures warm slightly with the return of offshore flow and dry conditions.