High surf and fire concerns, Sunday Jan 29th forecast

A very steady onshore flow remains in place as storms continue to ride up and over our region. A slight chance for sprinkles in our northern areas is possible on Sunday while low clouds and even dense fog will be widespread. However, northerly winds could keep the fog out of some areas, especially near the Gaviota coast where a Wind Advisory is in effect through very early Sunday. If any rain does occur for our northern areas on Sunday, it should be less than a tenth of an inch at best. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side with most areas seeing a mix of low to upper 60's. High surf will also continue through Sunday for all north and west facing beaches. High Surf Advisory officially holds in to Monday before waves start to back down.

Looking ahead, as we wrap up December and head in to January, our weather story doesn't appear be to changing much with more of the same expected. This means storms will continue to run well to our north and then drop down behind us to the east. Unfortunately no rain is foreseen through at least the first 10 days of the new year. In fact, temperatures will likely warm to above normal levels with light to moderate offshore winds. Fire concerns will come back in to play for portions of Southern California, including our own Ventura County. Hopefully the winds will not be too strong, but with the lack of rainfall so far, any offshore wind is a concern. Again, our long range forecast models are not seeing any real threats for a pattern change. So, enjoy the nice mild climate and let's all hope Mother Nature sends some much needed rainfall a bit more south soon.