A blustery and cool start to the new work week, forecast for Monday Oct 28th

*An advisory is in pl;ace for all areas for northerly winds which will last in to at least early Tuesday. Wind gusts could up to and even above 35 mph, especially below passes and canyons.

A very interesting pattern is taking shape along the West Coast as two weather systems interact with each other. A Gulf of Alaska storm system will continue to spread rain and mountain snow across a big swath of the West Coast. As is typical for this time of year, most of the energy is focused to our north, but just to the southwest, lurks Kristy. This is a late season tropical storm that has drifted far enough north, that it is now spreading moisture in to the same region as the storm from the north. This could actually help to boost rain and snow totals for the Sierra and continue to bring us a small threat for sprinkles in to Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the storm and remnants of Kristy will move quickly to the east as a strong northwesterly wind develops. We have wind advisories as well as very cool temperatures. Again, the threat for sprinkles will be quickly followed by the wind which will then turn a bit more easterly by mid week and that should help to warm things up a little as head through mid week. We then see another chance for wet weather by late Thursday and in to early Friday. This will need to be monitored closely as our computer models are not in agreement with regards to timing and intensity. One model has the system pushing very south and bringing some decent rain and mountain snow. The other model sees more of a quick inside slider track which would produce little rain and bring more wind. Typically for this time of year, storms to tend follow the inside or northerly track, but we will monitor this closely and update you if the system moves a bit further south and the chance for heavier precipitation comes in to play.