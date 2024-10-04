Heat alerts return for Saturday, more heat for the weekend

Friday brought minor cooling for the region. While conditions were still hot, temperatures dropped 3-8 degrees for some areas. However, this is not a cooling trend and another round of heat will be back by Saturday.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory has been issued once again for Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Until 8 p.m. Monday evening for the inland areas of the central coast and the interior mountains. It is a high risk as temperatures will be dangerously hot and are expected to be between 98 to 108 degrees. Overnight lows will also be on the warmer side.

Temperatures on Saturday for the coasts will be in the 80s, 90s for the valleys and 100s for the interior areas. Fog at the coasts on Saturday will be mild, it may roll in Friday evening, but isn't expected to be as dense as Thursday night. Winds will also be on the mild side and will bring cool breezes for the coasts.

By Sunday, temperatures will be at its peak, so start making those beach or pool plans! Due to the shifting of winds on Sunday, a cool breeze will be felt at the beaches and the marine layer will be present for the majority of the morning. By Monday, temperatures will slowly cool off, as high pressure once again moves out of the region.