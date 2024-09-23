A foggy fall-like Monday morning, pleasant temps and decreasing clouds by the evening

It'll be a misty and fall like morning Monday. This is the perfect way to kickstart the first official week of fall, but dont get used to the clouds and cool conditions. By midday the marine layer peels back and leaves the beach communities with mostly sunny skies. The absence of marine layer, weak onshore flow and a building high pressure system bring a fast warming trend. Highs reach into the upper 60s and mid 70s by the coast where inland areas, who have no marine layer influence, heat into the 80s and 90s. This ridge of high pressure will leave us with a fall-like morning and summer evenings.

Expect more marine layer influence Tuesday. Winds are light and there will be warm dry air parked over the cool and moist coastal air. This will do a great job at shielding the beaches from some of the heat, but evenings will be toasty and bright. Break out those tee shirts and flip flops because it will be a great day to hit the beach!

Rinse and repeat throughout the rest of the week. High pressure causes warm temperatures inland expect cloudy mornings and sunny evenings. The marine layer helps the beaches while inland areas break past triple digits. Temperatures will only vary a few degrees each day. We trend slightly cooler this weekend.