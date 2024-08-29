Another fall-like day by the beach, warming in time for the holiday weekend

As expected, clouds moved back in early Thursday morning and visibility will be a concern. Clouds linger by the beach communities for an additional hour or so, but skies eventually turn mostly sunny. Onshore flow strengthens today, meaning temperatures cool an additional degree or so. Its a rather mild and fall-like day for the beaches, while still hot and sunny inland.

Copy and paste conditions Friday. The marine layer will likely clear out a little quicker, but temperatures appear within a degree or so and its another cool but crisp day for the beach communities. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s while inland areas warm into the 80s and 90s. You'll want an extra layer for the first half of the morning.

Labor day weekend is right around the corner! The weather is cooperating and luckily we are not too cold, not too hot but just right! Skies will clear out by the morning and temperatures rise a few degrees. Santa Barbara will be in the upper 70s, so grab your sunscreen and head to the beach for barbecues and volleyball!