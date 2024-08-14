Warming up Wednesday, tracking sundowner winds

Clear skies prevail Wednesday morning while fog lingers near Lompoc and Santa Maria. Temperatures rise a few degrees and Santa Barbara will make it into the 80s! Get out and enjoy the above average conditions. Other beaches warm further into the upper 60s and mid to high 70s. Inland valleys rise into the 80s and 90s while inland areas work up towards the triple digits. Sundowner winds occur again overnight. Sustained winds look to be around 30mph.

Thursday will likely be a clear morning with some patchy fog north of Gaviota. Clouds clear out rapidly and temperatures rise even further. It will be a great day to hang out by the pool or head out on those kayaks!

We cool off slightly Friday and into the weekend. Winds look to ease up each evening and the marine layer builds in each night. Clouds will clear and mostly sunny skies prevail. The First Alert Weather Center is tracking another warming trend into the start of next week.