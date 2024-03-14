Strong Santa Ana winds continue Thursday

Wind reports yesterday show gusts 69mph near Montecito and 46mph near the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens. Low pressure out to the east continues to produce gusty offshore winds Thursday. A strong Santa Ana wind event will produce wind gusts of 65mph or greater in higher elevations and 50mph gusts near the Gaviota Coast. The National Weather service has extended most wind alerts, the Wind Advisory has been pushed to 9am near the Santa Ynez mountain range and the Santa Barbara Southeastern Coast. The Wind Advisory near Ventura County has been extended until 4pm and states that gusts of 55mph winds are possible. The High Wind Warning for Ventura County is now in effect until 4pm stating that winds could reach above 65mph in higher elevations. Other than the stronger winds, today will be rather pleasant. Since the low pressure system causing these winds is so cool and close to California, this wind event wont be very warm compared to normal Santa Anas. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s and most of the area will still be below average.

Winds begin to die down Friday and most advisories should be allowed to expire. Highs will be a degree or two cooler but it will still be the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Skies turn mostly sunny by the evening, humidity will slowly return back to normal.

Saturday look to be calm, warm and sunny! High pressure continues to dominate our weather, meaning warm dry conditions persist. Minimal day to day difference is expected other than some areas of fog and cloud cover each morning. St. Patricks day will be the warmest day of the weekend! Skies will be sunny by the afternoon, winds will be calm and temperatures will be into the 70s for most of the area! Monday and Tuesday of next week look calm and mundane. Data is still uncertain for the remainder of next week as some models show unsettled weather and some show more of the same.