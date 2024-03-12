Warmer and windier on Wednesday

Northerly winds will get stronger Tuesday night on the Southwest Coast and in the Santa Ynez Range, lasting into early Wednesday. There will still be a marine layer overnight, but with developing offshore flow, skies will clear out by mid-morning.

Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the 30s to 40s in valleys, and in the 40s to 50s in coastal areas. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most areas, a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, it will be quite gusty in Santa Barbara. Then, winds will shift more northeasterly, getting stronger with cold air advection. This will trigger a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event on Thursday morning. There is a high wind watch from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon in the Ventura County valleys and mountains. Winds will be 30 to 40 mph, and gusts up to 65 mph.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 6:00 am on Friday. Breaking waves will be 10 to 16 feet high and rip currents will be dangerously strong.

An upper low will stick around the border of California and Arizona for the next several days. Skies will stay mostly clear with strengthening onshore flow. Temperatures will warm through the weekend. By Sunday or Monday, many areas will be well into the 70's, around 4 to 8 degrees above normal.