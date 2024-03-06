Widespread showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures on tap Wednesday

A cool and wet low pressure system strides into the Central Coast Wednesday bringing hazardous marine conditions and light to moderate rain. Rain amounts are on track an appear to be a quarter to three quarterers of an inch. Winds will be blustery but not up to advisory levels and temperatures will battle to reach 60 degrees. While this system appears to be rather weak and will only weaken as it nears land, it does have a good amount of instability and rotation. This means there is an increased risk of waterspouts, small tornadoes and brief thunderstorms. Straight lined winds are also possible, which means we could still see downed trees and power lines, so make sure to stay safe! Snow levels will dip down to 4,500' and we can expect heavier snow near resort levels. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the interior portions of the Santa Barbara County mountains. From noon until 6am there is the possibility of moderate snowfall, causing hazardous travel conditions.

Theres a slight chance for lingering showers to impact the mountains Thursday morning but most wet weather will exit the area well before. Winds for the day will strengthen and blustery conditions can be expected. Its likely Wind Advisories will need to be issued. A warming trend kicks off for the day but highs will still be below average, ranging in the lower to middle 60s. We may may wake up to some cloud cover but the sun will shine and the evening will be brighter and dry.

Friday will be the nicest day of the workweek! Get outside and enjoy as temperatures climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be the perfect day for a walk in the park or a picnic! Calm and stagnant weather are here to stay through the weekend., There will be minimal day to day difference other than a few degrees of cooling and maybe some difference in cloud cover. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be calm, mild and pleasant.