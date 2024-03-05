Rain and cooler temperatures will return on Wednesday

Ahead of our next storm system, cloud coverage will increase Tuesday night. Patchy drizzle is possible, especially across mountain slopes.

Low temperatures on Thursday morning will be mostly in the 40s. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, several degrees below average.

A low-pressure system will bring rain showers to the entire region on Wednesday. Most rain rates will be on the light to moderate side, but there is a 15 to 25 percent chance of thunderstorms in the second half of Wednesday, which would bring brief periods of heavier rain.

Rain may linger into Thursday, especially across the mountains. Rain totals will mainly stay between a 0.25 to 0.75 inches. However, if there are thunderstorms, these totals may increase.

There is a winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains from noon Wednesday to 9:00 pm Thursday. There will be 4 to 8 inches of snow above 6,500 feet, 2 to 5 inches above 5,500 feet, and up to 2 inches above 4,500 feet.

Following the storm, there will be gusty northerly winds on Thursday. Winds will become lighter and turn offshore on Friday. Conditions will dry out with a ridge of high pressure building. It will also bring a nice end-of-the-week warmup.

Temperatures may step down again slightly over the weekend, and stagnate through early next week. Winds will be light, and the marine layer may return to its usual night to morning coverage pattern.