Next pulse of rain arrives Wednesday afternoon

A slight chance for showers continue Wednesday morning as the atmosphere is still cold and unstable. While its likely most of the area will stay dry for the first half of the day, the next disturbance sets up in the Pacific Northwest. Another low pressure system will create a cold front that will push through our area, bringing a line of showers. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times but this system appears to be fast moving and will exit the area rather quickly. Rainfall amounts may make it up to half of an inch, but it will most likely be less. Highs for the day will be chilly and back into the middle 50s, so still about 10 degrees below average. Overnight lows will be extra cool, down into the 30s and 40s. Due to recent wet weather and cooler temperatures, we may see some fog development.

Most data shows the Central Coast drying out Thursday, but we cant rule out the slight risk of an isolated shower or two. Clouds will be rather disorganized and its possible some low clouds and fog develop in the morning with a the sun peaking out by the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, so only a slight warming trend from the previous days.

The very slight chance for showers still exists Friday, but we can expect more sunshine and even warmer temperatures by the weekend. High pressure builds in Saturday and Sunday, helping us dry out. Temperatures will attempt to rebound back to normal but will struggle to make it into the middle 60s, which is still 5-8 degrees below average. Monday and Tuesday of next week appear to be dry, but there is still some disagreement in models so this will need another day or so to come into agreement.