Heaviest rainfall Monday morning, showers taper this evening

Over the weekend, the trajectory of this storm shifted, bringing heavier rain down to Southern California. This helped increase our rainfall amounts slightly, current reports show over the last 4 days an inch and a half of rain has fallen in Santa Barbara. The heaviest amount of rainfall will appear Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall rates will be around a quarter of an inch to half of an inch, with the possibility of some minor flooding expected on roadways and in small creeks and rivers. South to southeasterly winds are helping drive this storm and are just under advisory thresholds. Since this system is fast moving, heavy rain will not last long, but the impacts will still be moderate. By the middle of the day, most of the heavy rain will have departed and its likely winds will calm down. Showers for the coastal areas will taper into the later half of the day, but higher terrain may see a few light showers. Highs for the day will be mild and back into the middle 60s with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Slight chances of rain will continue into the overnight hours of Monday, but by the time you wake up Tuesday, most of the moisture will exit the region. Tuesdays temperatures will warm a few degrees and a little bit of sunshine should peak out of the clouds by the second half of the day. Winds will be on the calmer side and other than some cloud cover, it'll be a rather mild and nice day.

Most of the area will see calm and mundane conditions Wednesday, but we have the slight chance for more unsettled weather in the northern half of the county. San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara county have a 20% chance of rain as a weak system slowly moves over Northern California. The storm will have lost a lot of steam and energy by the time it reaches our area, so its possible that only light rain will occur. By Wednesday night, the entire area will dry out and calm conditions persist into the weekend. A slight warming trend will be observed and sunnier skies are expected.