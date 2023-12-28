Sunny and 70s this Thursday, tracking a string of storms developing off the coast

High pressure builds in Thursday meaning we will stay nice and dry but some areas of low clouds and fog may develop. Use caution when traveling along the 101. Lower clouds should clear out of the region and most of the area will see sunshine by the evening. High pressure allows temperatures to warm above average and into the 70s. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s and it’ll be another chilly night. Coastal flooding will be an issue all along the coast as a major atmospheric river impacts the Pacific Northwest. While marine conditions will be hazardous the high pressure system shields us from any rain. A high surf advisory is in effect for the Central Coast where waves could range from 10-15ft and locally 20ft. Dangerous rip currents and powerful waves are expected so avoid coastal areas, especially low lying places as they could be flooded.

Our next cold front arrives Friday and the high pressure exits the region. This will be one of a long line of storms aimed at the coast. This front will increase clouds and cool temperatures. It’s likely we will stay dry for the first half of the day before rain arrives Saturday morning. Highs for our Friday will cool down into the middle to upper 60s while overnight lows dip into the 50s.

Saturday will be soggy, dreary and cooler. The most amount of rainfall is expected Saturday morning into the early evening hours. Amounts of precipitation will have minimal impacts and its looking upwards of an inch will fall with the possibility of 2inches in higher terrain. The next storm arrives Sunday into the first day of 2024, bringing light rain once again. There will be periods of dry weather, mainly on NYE, so get outside to celebrate the new year but grab a jacket as temperatures will be chilly!