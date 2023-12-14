A beautiful and breezy Friday to top off a nice week

It will be another quiet and beautiful day in the neighborhood on Friday. Offshore flow is continuing, and will be stronger in the morning than the afternoon. It will be enough to keep the marine layer away, but a few upper-level clouds will drift over the region.

Temperatures Friday morning will be frigid - lows will be mostly in the 30s inland and 40s on the coast. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Thursday's. Much of the region will reach the low to mid 70s, with the exception of a few Central Coast beaches straggling in the upper 60s.

Saturday will warm up just a degree or two more, making it the warmest day of the week. Conditions will hardly change and it should be the last nice day to get outside! Winds may get a little stronger in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties during the afternoon.

We will turn a major corner Sunday as a cut-off upper low sweeps to the north of us, sending us a moist cold front. It will be much cloudier with onshore flow. High temperatures could drop as much as 10 degrees in some cases.

Rain is likely Sunday and Monday, and there is a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be more consistent on the Central Coast, but more hit and miss in areas south of Point Conception. There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the first day or two of the storm. We have a 50 percent chance of receiving 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in total for this system.

Closely behind the first storm, a second upper low will approach from the Gulf of Alaska. This second storm is looking to be potentially more turbulent. Models are still greatly flexing in timing, duration, and rain totals. As we get closer to its arrival, that information will become clearer. Either way, prepare for the possibility of a fully wet week!