A cooldown starts on Wednesday and will last through the holiday weekend

We have had a warm start to the week with Santa Ana winds, but the extended holiday weekend is looking much milder! Winds will calm down Tuesday afternoon and skies will stay clear into Wednesday with offshore flow.

A multi-day cooldown will start Wednesday as our ridge of high pressure flattens in response to a trough in the Pacific Northwest. Low temperatures will be extremely cold Wednesday morning. It will reach the 30s in interior areas and the 40s to 50s in coastal areas. High temperatures will mostly be in the 70s for a pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures will only get milder on Thanksgiving as the trough moves down the West Coast, putting many areas in the mid to upper 60s. We will likely see some upper-level clouds from the trough, plus patchy marine layer clouds some coastal areas with the return of onshore flow.

Friday will start with a potentially drizzly marine layer, and yet cooler high temperatures. An upper low will drift east over the weekend and temperatures will stall out on the cooler side of normal.

As of now, models differ early next week. Most show an upper low near the area with dry weather and the continuation of below average temperatures.