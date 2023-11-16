A lull in the storm today, more rain Friday

Recent rain totals show about a quarter of an inch of rain fell down in Ventura County and in higher elevations in the Santa Barbara County Mountains on Wednesday, while rain amount here in Santa Barbara reached just above a tenth of an inch. Chances for showers remain under 50% along the Central Coast Thursday. While most models show us staying dry for the day, we cant rule out a pop up shower or two developing, especially in the morning hours. By the evening, shower chances diminish even more and skies will stay gray. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, if not a degree or two warmer, expect 60s and low 70s throughout.

Clouds will blanket the area Friday morning and more chances for showers will arise. The morning looks pretty uneventful with the amount of rain expected but all eyes will shift to Friday evening. A warm front will push through the area, creating more instability and greater chances for showers. The next round of impactful storms will arrive Friday night and continues into the first half of Saturday. We could see another quarter to half an inch of rain along with some strong winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy and it'll be a perfect night to stay in and watch a movie!

A weak cold front will move through Saturday night as this area of low pressure starts to move east, cooling temperatures down and causing rain chances to diminish due to the weak nature of the front. Most of the area will be drying out by Sunday and seeing a little more sunshine by the evening. Monday into next week, high pressure will begin to build in, meaning sunny skies, dry conditions and offshore flow. These winds will dry us out and will quickly warm temperatures, due to the recent rain, no fire hazards are associated with this next round of hot and dry weather.