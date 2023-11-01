Starting out the new month with above average temperatures

Frosty and frigid conditions can be expected as you head out the door on the first day of November. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Cuyama Valley, parts of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Southern Salinas Valley, where temperatures could dip as low as 27 degrees. All warnings and advisories will expire by 8am and temperatures will rise quickly. It'll be another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s throughout the area. We will start out the month of November around 5-10 degrees above average. Winds will be significantly calmer and will switch from a northeasterly pattern to northwest and onshore flow. Temperatures Wednesday night will be cool, but not nearly as cool as the last few days.

Stagnant weather continues Thursday. Morning temperatures will be similar, with some areas dipping below freezing. It is possible another round of Frost and Freeze alerts could be issued and its safe to say you'll want to dress warm on your way to work. Winds stay calm and remain in a northwesterly pattern, temperatures stay above average and skies will be beautiful and sunny.

A cooldown begins Friday and lasts through the first half of next week. Clouds will increase and the marine layer will be back each morning as well. Cloud cover will be similar each day with good clearing and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures cool slightly each day and by Tuesday, temperatures should be back towards normal, into the 60s and 70s near beaches and middle to upper 70s inland.