A fantastic start to the new work week, forecast for Monday Oct 16th

A moderate sea breeze and ample sunshine made for another great day. Look for some light to moderate onshore winds through the overnight and in to early Monday. Along the Gaviota Coast, the winds will turn more northerly and could get a bit gusty. For now, there are no wind advisories or watches in place. Patchy fog will also be expected for much of the coastline where the light northerly offshore wind doesn't reach. With the weak marine layer expected, a shallow inversion layer could make for dense fog and reduced visibilities through the early morning hours. Highs on Monday will be in the 70's near the coast with mid and even upper 80's farther inland.

Looking ahead, a very active Pacific storm track continues to push in ample amounts of moisture for much of Oregon and Washington. The rain and even some high elevation snow isn't sagging much farther south than extreme Northern California, so our rain chances are close to zero. But, as these systems take the northerly track, high pressure filling in behind low pressure means we see northerly winds and more warm temperatures headed our way. For now it looks as though the winds shouldn't be too strong, but that will need to be monitored closely each day. Warming is expected through about the middle of next week with many areas seeing afternoon highs well above normal. With the weak to moderate offshore flow, the marine layer will likely keep in play patchy and possibly dense fog for some beach communities. A building onshore flow will bring in more fog and cooler temperatures as we head through next weekend.