Temperatures tumble this Thursday

Onshore flow increases Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and a stronger marine layer in the morning. Some areas will see dense fog, so make sure to take it slow as you head out the door. Clouds and fog will clear out of the region by the middle of the day and mostly sunny skies win out. Highs for the day will be back into the 60s and 70s near the coast and middle 70s and 80s inland.

This cooling trend will continue into Friday and the weekend as a series of low pressure systems and cold fronts will track over the region. Highs for the day will be in the middle 60s and lower 70s near the beaches and 70s and 80s for the interior. The first low pressure system will bring unsettled weather into the region, with the slight chance for showers to arrive as early as Friday night. Winds will pick up near Gaviota as well and Wind Advisories may be issued.

A cold front will sweep through the Central Coast Saturday and brings cool, moist air with it. This added moisture and instability will bring the chances of rain and drizzle. Models show very light rain amounts near the coast and upwards of a quarter of an inch in higher terrain. Clouds will blanket the coast and will be rather stubborn to clear. Temperatures will remain below average until Monday and Tuesday of next week.