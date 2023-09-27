A windy & dry Wednesday on tap

Wind gusts of 51mph were recorded near the Gaviota Coast late Tuesday night. Strong winds Wednesday morning will inhibit the marine layer from forming yet again and sunshine will beam down along the Central Coast. Due to strong anticipated wind gusts, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will expire 5am Thursday. Low humidity, strong winds and dry fire fuels create the need for a Red Flag Warning, which will remain in effect until 9am. Depending on current conditions in the morning, the National Weather Service may extend the Red Flag warning or mark it down to a Wildfire weather warning. Waves and marine hazards continue today with a High Surf Advisory, set to expire until 9pm Thursday. Temperatures will peak, with a few degrees of warming and almost all of the Central Coast at or above average.

A significant cooldown begins Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Cooler and moist air move into the region along with increased onshore flow, allowing temperatures to cool back to below average. Highs for the day will be back into the 60s and 70s near the coast and middle 70s to low 80s inland. Wildfire risk will be reduced significantly.

Friday through the weekend we will see an increase in mid to high level clouds plus added moisture. An upper low will move into the region causing an unstable atmosphere and meaning the chance for showers. Rain amounts look to be light and around a quarter of an inch or less in some areas. Winds will pick up along the Gaviota Coast once again. The First Alert Weather Center will track your forecast and how this could impact your weekend plans.