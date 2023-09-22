Fall officially begins Friday night!

We saw clear skies Thursday night, meaning that Friday morning will be extra chilly to start out the day. The marine layer looks too weak to develop fully, but we can expect another mostly cloudy day due to high level clouds. These mid to high level clouds will stream into the area due to tropical storm Kenneth sitting far off the coast, the storm will also bring in added moisture but not enough to produce any precipitation. Air quality will still be something to monitor this Friday due to Northwesterly winds carrying the smoke down along the coast. Temperatures for the day will warm by a few degrees, but mild 60s and 70s can be expected all throughout the area.

On Saturday we fall back into a typical pattern of clouds in the morning and better clearing after lunch. Onshore flow strengthens meaning clouds will be rather dense and some areas of fog could develop. Temperatures will warm even further for the day but will still be below average.

Sunday will be copy and paste with temperatures only warming by a degree or so. Monday through the workweek looks to be very benign with temperatures failing to rebound to normal. Winds will pick back up near the Gaviota Coast in the evening and a Wind Advisory looks to be likely on Tuesday evening.