Staying cool this Monday

Skies stayed mostly clear Sunday night, meaning it'll be a very chilly Monday morning, thanks to radiational cooling. You'll want a jacket if headed out the door early on! Clouds and the marine layer will develop, and a rather dreary and gloomy morning is in store. The marine layer could be so dense, that we may see some drizzle, especially for areas south of Point Conception. Clouds will be slow to clear and some areas near the beaches may see minimal to no clearing. Other than the clouds it'll be a cool and mild Monday. A low pressure system sitting off the coast will act like an air conditioning unit, keeping temperatures 5-15 degrees below average. Expect to see highs in the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland.

Heading into Tuesday the low pressure system will shift slightly, but very minimal change is expected. We will see another cool morning, with a dense marine layer developing and more possible drizzle. Temperatures hold steady and remain on the cooler than average side. Winds will pick up near the Gaviota Coast in the evening, but gusts will stay below Wind Advisory thresholds.

Wednesday will be another cool and cloudy day with breezy overnight winds. Thursday will remain stagnant, with morning clouds and fog along with cool unwavering temperatures. Friday into the weekend a slight warming trend will occur, but temperatures will not rebound to normal until next week, if not later.