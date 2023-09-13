Mild conditions persist Wednesday

Sundowner winds were present near the Gaviota coast Tuesday night, we saw reports of 40+ MPH winds. These winds could impact the marine layer early on Wednesday morning, if the winds stay strong the marine layer will be slow to develop but it looks more likely that the winds will calm down quickly, allowing for the clouds to develop. Any clouds and fog that does develop throughout the region will clear by the evening. Temperatures for the day will be a smidge cooler as high pressure weakens and onshore flow strengthens. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s for inland areas.

Minimal change is expected Thursday. Temperatures will stay below average and mild conditions persist. The marine layer and fog will develop in the early morning and will clear nicely by lunch. Sundowner winds will be expected by the evening, but not quite up to advisory levels.

Very stagnant and benign weather lasts Friday and into the weekend. The Central Coast will remain mild with some areas near 10-12 degrees cooler than normal. Clouds and fog develop each morning and will give way to more sunshine by the evening.