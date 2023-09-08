A mini warmup begins Friday

Happy Friday! The mini warmup starts today as high pressure towards the east begins to shift westward and expand. Most of the Central Coast will actually be above average for this time in September. Skies stayed clear through most of the region Thursday night meaning itll be another cool morning here towards Santa Barbara. The marine layer is expected to develop along with areas of dense fog. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog advisory for areas north of Point Conception until 9am this morning. Clouds and fog that does develop will clear nicely and sunny skies prevail this evening. The First Alert Weather team has been tracking hurricane Jova over the last few days and while it is far away, it will bring some impacts here near the beaches. High Surf advisories will go into effect Friday evening near the Santa Barbara Islands and for Ventura County beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement will also be in effect by Friday afternoon for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County beaches. Large breaking waves and strong rip current can be expected all throughout the Central Coast into this weekend, so plan accordingly.

Saturday is when the heat looks to peak, as the heat dome tracks to the west even more. Some inland areas could see temperatures warming up around 10 degrees from the day prior. Moisture and clouds begin to increase for the day as Jova continues on its path. It may feel extra muggy and humid with the very slight chance for some showers to develop. Most models indicate that if any showers were to develop, very minimal rain would be produced. The main impact from this storm will continue to be the beaches.

Sunday and Monday will stay hot and above average but temperatures nose dive into Tuesday. The mini heat wave will end and fall-like conditions will return for the remainder of the workweek.