Staying cool Thursday before the heat arrives this weekend

Skies cleared nicely Wednesday night, meaning it'll be a rather cool morning this Thursday. Clouds will appear in the early hours but better and faster clearing can be expected. Temperatures for the day will be a few degrees warmer as high pressure to the east builds and strengthens. Near the coast, onshore flow will weaken, warming the beaches as well.

The more noticeable warmup starts Friday. Hot and dry air will move into the region creating above average temperatures for some areas. Due ti the temperature inversion, or warmer air sitting on top of colder air, we can expect rather dense fog to develop. It will be important to drive with your low beams on! Clouds and fog will clear by the evening and the sun will shine down.

Temperatures really start to spike into Saturday. Some inland areas will see a 10 degree temperature jump and will be back up into the triple digits, so heat safety will be important. Sunday will have similar temperatures and cloud cover but the real change begins Monday into the workweek where temperatures will tumble back towards average.