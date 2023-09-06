Although we are almost one week into the month of September, we can expect to wake up to June gloom! Weather conditions this Wednesday morning will have the Central Coast feeling like we've traveled back in time with a dense and possibly drizzly marine layer early this morning. Clouds will be stubborn for the day and we may only see the sun briefly here in Santa Barbara, meanwhile Ventura County can expect slightly better clearing. Temperatures for the day will be similar to Tuesday and below average for this time.

Gloomy conditions persist Thursday morning and the day will be close to a duplicate of Wednesday. Temperatures will warm by a degree or two as high pressure to the east begins to shift and expand. Onshore flow strengthens for the day keeping temperatures

A warming trend begins Friday into the weekend. High pressure to the east will move and expand westward causing temperatures to spike. Some inland areas could see about a 10 degree temperature difference from Saturday into Sunday.