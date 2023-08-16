Above average temperatures Wednesday

More dense fog will greet us this Wednesday morning as we have a temperature inversion, or warmer air sitting on top of cooler air in the region. Expect to see visibility under a quarter of a mile for some areas. Once the fog has burned off, more sun will shine down on the Central Coast, warming things up even further. Today will be one of the warmest days of the week with temperatures above average. Expect 70s and 80s near the beaches and 90s and triple digits inland. Temperatures will be right below Heat Advisory levels, but make sure to take caution and stay hydrated!

It'll be deja vu all over again Thursday. More clouds and fog in the morning, slow to clear out. The sun will beam down in the afternoon and temperatures warm. Onshore winds and sea breeze strengthen for the day while the high pressure system to the east weakens, meaning temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than the previous day.

We will stay right on average with temperatures into the weekend, onshore flow helps to keep temperatures right where they need to be. Each day will have very minimal change until Sunday. Its too early to state confidently but we are tracking the possible development of a new tropical storm. This storm looks to follow a similar path of tropical storm Eugene a week or so ago. Timing and impacts are to fuzzy to say now but it will bring moisture and the possibility for moderate to heavy rain into the area.