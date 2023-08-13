A beautiful start to the new week ahead, forecast Aug 14th

Very seasonal weather continues to grace the region with mild temperatures near the coast and much warmer readings farther inland. Some pop up mountain clouds are the result of Monsoonal moisture streaming in from the south. We don't see to much in the way of any significant threat for thunder, but we will keep a watchful eye on it. Overnight lows will once again dip in to the 50's and 60's with marine layer fog spreading onshore through the late night. No watches or warnings are currently posted or expected as we look toward the start of new work week. For Monday, look for another beautiful day with mostly seasonal warm and even on the hot side temperatures inland. Coastal highs will be much cooler as a weak onshore flow keeps patchy fog in play through the morning hours.

Looking ahead, a pretty strong area of high pressure will continue to keep the Pacific Northwest under very hot conditions. Watches and warnings for heat have extended as far south as inland Central California. We will likely see gradual warming through about mid week with some low triple digits possible. Beaches will see more of the usual daily routine of marine layer clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and mild to warm temperatures. By Thursday and toward next weekend, the cooler conditions are expected as the onshore flow ramps up yet again. Monsoon moisture will also linger mainly to our east and south as is normal. We will of course keep a vigilant eye on our radars during the afternoons and evenings just in case something threatening develops. The Eastern Tropical Pacific is really showing signs of heavy activity with regard to storm development. We could see some very interesting weather threats in about 8 to 10 days. It's very early to be very confident, but the next storms names are "Greg", "Hillary" and "Irwin" . We may be hearing one or two of these names quite a bit depending how things unfold through this week.