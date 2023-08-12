More warming on the way, August 13th forecast

Another beautiful day with very seasonal like temperatures which translated means our inland areas are on the hot side while beaches stay very mild. Look for more patchy fog for the overnight along the coast while inland areas stay mostly clear. Lows will be mostly in the 60's and 50's. Fro Sunday, look for another spectacular day with ample sunshine and very warm temperatures inland where highs will top out in the 90's. Beaches will see the fog become patchy in nature by the late morning and there could be some reduced visibility early as the fog settles close to the ground. Coastal highs will be mostly in the 70's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a warming trend is expected through about mid next week when a few inland locations could top out close to 100-degrees. As of now, there are no heat warnings or advisories posted as we shouldn't see temps rise above the very low 100's. Coastal areas will see our friend the marine layer doing it's late night and early morning routine. Highs along the coast will continue to be in the 60's and 70's. Monsoonal moisture will also be streaming in to Southern California and is always a challenge for forecasting. We don't see any significant threats for anything other than a slight chance of mountain thunder. In addition, tropical systems are also brewing off of Mexico providing another slight chance for direct affects on our local weather. We will watch closely the development and track of "Fernanda". This storm should stay out to sea and west of Baja California. Some model solutions show it turning closer to Southern California. Again, this means we need to keep a close eye on our radars just in case.