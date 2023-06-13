Tracking a warm up

The low pressure system has finally moved on causing pleasant and calm conditions for our Tuesday. Dense clouds and the marine layer will be present this morning but better clearing is expected after lunch time. Temperatures for the day will be slightly warmer than yesterday but only a degree or two below average.

Temperatures will start to warm nicely these next few days, now that the low pressure system and pocket of cold air have exited the region. Highs will range into the middle 60s to low 70s, right about average for this time in June.

The weekend looks to be pleasantly warm with temperatures sitting in the low 70s along the coast and in the middle 80s for the interior. It is finally looking like a break from June gloom, but this break wont last long as next week is trending cooler and cloudier.