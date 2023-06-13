Mild week, warmer weekend

The low pressure system that brought a light sprinkle of rain, thunderstorm activity in local mountains, and much cooler conditions over the weekend is slowly moving out of the region. The morning marine layer will be present into Wednesday for most coastal and inland communities, but will gradually clear by the afternoon. Patchy sunshine is possible, but the gloomy conditions will linger for coastal cities.

Tuesday was warmer than Monday, but the strong onshore flow is keeping temperatures below seasonal average into later this week. Daytime high temperatures remain relatively consistent into Wednesday, but will inch just a few degrees warmer. Highs inland will be in the low 70s and low 80s. Along the coast, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

By Thursday, we turn the corner — with a slow and steady warming trend on deck, just in time for Father's Day weekend.