Gloomy and mild start to the week

Monday was mostly dry following a soggy weekend, with some lingering isolated thunderstorm activity and a sprinkle of rain for higher elevations in the afternoon. By Tuesday, the strong onshore flow will keep the dense marine layer in place and temperatures remain well below seasonal average. Overnight low clouds and fog could cause some visibility issues into Tuesday morning as well.

As the week progresses, some gradual clearing is expecting for inland communities. Daytime high temperatures begin to slowly trend warmer by Tuesday, especially for inland communities.

Coastal highs will primarily be in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some cities warming up to the low 70s. Highs inland will be in the 70s and low 80s. By the weekend, temperatures will be warmer, especially for inland communities.