More clouds with slight chance for sprinkles and thunder, June 11th forecast

Pixabay
By
Published 3:57 pm

Plenty of cloud cover at both the lower levels and upper levels of the atmosphere. A steady onshore flow just doesn't want to relent its firm grip over us while a threat for thunder also remains in play. Look for more fog and continued cool temperatures through the evening and in to early Monday. Highs will be mostly in the 60's with sunshine being patchy at best. Rainfall or thunder chances will remain, but those are long shots.

Looking ahead, steady onshore flow with more late season storms are expected though a good chunk of the next several days. This means more cool temperatures, patchy late night and early morning drizzle. Rain and thunder chances will linger, but should stay tour north and east mostly. High pressure will try to build slightly both mid week and again toward next weekend. Doesn't appear at this time that any dramatic warm up will follow. So, keep the sweaters and jackets handy for the early mornings. Hopefully the Sun will sneak out here and there giving us a chance to enjoy at least a hint of Summer which by the way is only about nine days away.

