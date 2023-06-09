Tracking showers this Saturday

The Central Coast will stay dry though the evening accompanied with blustery onshore winds. The low cloud deck will blanket the region into the night with dense pockets of fog forming along the coast and for inland valleys.

Our next round of showers is approaching as we head into the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday, with light to moderate rain expected for inland areas. Soggy conditions persist through the night and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

The next round of wet weather starts to dissipate into early Sunday afternoon, then we can expect some calmer and more settled weather for the first half of the workweek. Temperatures begin to climb back up slightly, but will remain well below average.