Foggy Friday morning, persistent clouds to remain across region, chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in parts of region

We will start with a foggy morning on Friday! That is because we have that onshore flow coming through our region. This morning could bring low visibility in the Central and South Coasts; remember that for your commute. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the Ventura County Mountains.

The region's temperatures will range between the 50s and 80s, with cloudy skies. That cloud cover will remain across the region, including tonight. Have your umbrellas ready to go because there is a chance of rain showers this weekend.

A cool, showery, and unsettled weather pattern will develop through the weekend as another low-pressure system will move over the region. Strong onshore flow and a deep marine layer depth will remain in the area. Our forecast shows a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.

The best storm chances are for mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. Storm chances include the coastal waters.