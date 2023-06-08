Marine layer returns Friday, staying cool

Expect a brief break from June gloom Thursday evening as clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures rebound. This sunshine is short lived as clouds begin to increase into the overnight hours and June gloom is back in full swing.

As Friday approaches, so does the next low pressure system, bringing more cool and wet weather. Middle to upper 60s can be expected throughout the region with some breezy onshore winds. Temperatures remain around 5-15 degrees below normal for this time in June.

Through the weekend more unsettled and cool conditions will persist as a pocket of cold air hovers over the area. The chance of showers and storms is looking likely, with the most rain expected to impact the foothills. If traveling late at night or in the early morning, expect fog and visibility issues with the chance for drizzle.